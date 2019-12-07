San Bernardino County sheriff’s investigators jailed a 56-year-old Chino Hills man Tuesday morning on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
Shuquan Quan Yang was arrested at 8 a.m. at his home in the 15600 block of Canon Lane after the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Crimes Against Children Division investigated a cyber tip that had been reported by an Electronic Service Provider (ESP), Detective Brian Arias said.
“Investigators determined the ESP account belonged to the suspect,” the detective said. Chino Hills police and the investigators with Crimes Against Children Division talked with Mr. Yang at his home Tuesday morning when he was arrested after an interview.
Mr. Yang was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on $500,000 bail, facing one count of possession of child pornography.
Anyone with information can call Detective Arias at 387-3615, the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463 or visit wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.