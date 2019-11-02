When employees at Grand Avenue Park were unable to turn on the sports field lights on Oct. 10, they knew something was amiss.
It turns out thieves had pulled out 6,000 feet of copper wire, according to Sgt. David Frayeh of the Chino Hills Police Department.
The sergeant said the suspects damaged five electrical boxes to gain access to the wires, which weighed approximately 1,200 pounds rolled up.
Sgt. Frayeh said the police believe the wire was cut in portions, allowing the suspects to pull and carry it away under a tunnel that goes northbound under Grand Avenue to the Pleasant Hill Drive neighborhood east of the park where a vehicle possibly awaited on Pleasant Hill Drive.
He explained that a walking trail on the east side of the park winds down toward the intersection of Grand Avenue and Pleasant Hill Drive that leads to the tunnel, where 100 to 150 feet of discarded wire was recovered.
He said there are no leads, but the police are checking various recycling locations.
The cost of the wiring is between $6,000 and $10,000, the sergeant said.
