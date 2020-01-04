Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, through its Let Us Pray Foundation, vowed in 2016 to fund the legal appeal of a court decision that ended sanctioned prayers at Chino Valley school board meetings. The church named in the Champion’s year-end review (Dec. 28, page A3) was incorrect.
The animal pictured on the shoulder of animal expert Peter Gros in the entertainment section of the Dec. 28 Champion was incorrectly identified. The species of the animal was not provided by the event’s publicist.
Five Odyssey of the Mind teams from the Chino Valley school district, including one from Eagle Canyon Elementary, advanced to the World Competition last May (Dec. 28, Page A6). Other teams were from Wickman Elementary, Oak Ridge Elementary, Canyon Hills Junior High and Chino High schools. Those schools were left out of the Champion's Year in Review.
