The body of a 40-year-old Chino man was found Saturday morning in the Mt. Baldy area, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported on Monday.
Signs of trauma on the man’s body and physical evidence found at the scene show the man, identified as Frank Vargas, may have been murdered, detectives with the sheriff’s homicide division said.
Sheriff’s dispatchers got a call at 7:43 a.m. that there was possibly a man’s body lying off Mt. Baldy Road near Bear Canyon Road.
“Mr. Vargas’ body was located down an embankment from a vehicle turnout on Mt. Baldy Road, approximately one mile north of Ice House Canyon Road,” said Detective M. Knuzman.
Anyone with information is asked to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Division at 387-3589 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463 or wetip.com.
