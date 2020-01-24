A Chino Hills sheriff's deputy and two people were injured Friday morning in a collision in the intersection of Riverside Drive and the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills.
The name of the deputy or his rank have not yet been released.
"At the time of the collision, the deputy was driving with emergency lights and siren activated to backup a deputy in the unincorporated area of Chino," said Sgt. Michael Warrick. "The deputy and the motorist-passenger were transported to a local hospital for complaint of pain."
Chino Valley Fire District paramedics treated the deputy and the two people before they were taken to the hospital.
The crash was reported at 8:01 a.m.
"The cause of the crash is currently being investigated," Sgt. Warrick said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police Department at 364-2000.
