The 13th annual Rolling for a Cure bunco game will be held Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Ontario Masonic Lodge, 1025 N. Vine St., Ontario.
The event benefits the American Cancer Society through the Chino Relay for Life, a 24-hour fundraiser that will be held the first in fall 2020 at Ayala Park in Chino.
Doors for the bunco game open at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon and the bunco dice game will begin at 1 p.m.
There will be raffles and vendors. Prizes will be awarded. Guests are encouraged to wear pink to promote awareness of breast cancer. An award will be given for the most spirited guest.
Cost is $25 per person and includes lunch, bunco and a key that may open a treasure box.
Information and sign-ups: Janet Homonnay, 762-3032.
