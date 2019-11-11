Chino Hills police continue to search for a person suspected of firing multiple gun shots late Sunday night in a parking lot in the 3100 block of Chino Avenue.
Deputies were called at 11:55 p.m. on a report of shots fired, but did not locate a suspect, Sgt. Michael Warrick said.
The shots were fired near the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant, the sergeant said.
“During the investigation, deputies learned an unknown suspect fired multiple gunshots at the location. The investigation is ongoing,” he added.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can call the Chino Hills Police Department at 364-2000.
