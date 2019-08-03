Mona D. Houston, the acting warden at the California Institution for Men (CIM) in Chino since earlier this month, has been named its warden.
She replaces Dean Borders, who retired earlier this month after 30 years in corrections. Mr. Borders was named interim warden at CIM in December 2015, and later as warden.
She said she is currently meeting with staff members of all divisions at the prison to address concerns to improve overall working conditions. She also said she hopes to increase collaboration with all stakeholders regarding the prison.
Ms. Houston has been the acting warden at the prison on Central Avenue, between Edison Avenue and El Prado Road, since Mr. Borders’ retirement.
She has more than 27 years of experience with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. She began her career with the department in 1991 as an account clerk II at Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe. She promoted to various positions within the accounting department. In 2002, Ms. Houston was promoted to business manager II at CIM.
Due to new standardized staffing guidelines, Ms. Houston elected to transition to a correctional health services administrator 1 at California Rehabilitation Center (CRC) in Norco in 2010. In April 2016, she promoted to associate warden and worked in custody operations, then assumed an out-of-class assignment as acting chief deputy warden in February 2017.
As part of the warden’s mentorship program, she accepted a special assignment as associate warden at CIM and the California Institution for Women (CIW) from September to December 2017 and returned to CRC as the acting chief deputy warden at the completion of that assignment.
Ms. Houston was appointed chief deputy warden of the CRC in April 2018.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in business accounting.
