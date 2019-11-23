The Chino United Methodist Church will open its doors for a free Thanksgiving dinner 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 at 5201 Riverside Drive, west of Central Avenue.
Volunteers are welcome, especially between 3 and 5 p.m., said Pastor Matt Seargeant.
The church offers the free meal every year to those in need, those who are alone, and those who don’t have a place to go. Those who attend may bring their friends to join them.
“If you’re a millionaire or indigent, we don’t care, we’ll feed you,” said the pastor. “Don’t be alone for Thanksgiving.”
The annual event goes back to 2007 when the church’s youth joined forces with church and local volunteers to serve more than 140 meals to community members.
Pastor Sergeant said volunteers fed just over 670 people last year.
“We’re finding that families are volunteering so the younger generation is getting a taste of giving back to the community,” he said.
A clothing giveaway will take place in the courtyard, but the location may have to change if it rains.
Volunteers
Church member Meagan Lesher is looking for licensed barbers and cosmetologists to cut hair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church nursery.
Ms. Lesher is also organizing clothing donations and will help arrange drop-offs.
To volunteer to cut hair, contact meagan lesher27@yahoo.com.
For volunteer and donation opportunities, call the Chino United Methodist Church at 628-1107 or email chi noumc@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.