A 131-acre mostly undeveloped site at the southern edge of Chino Hills owned by the Abacherli Family Trust, et al, is being proposed for a development of 159 single-family homes by Trumark Homes of Newport Beach.
Trumark submitted a preliminary application to the city Dec. 3 and mailed letters to approximately 250 residents in the adjacent Butterfield neighborhoods on Dec. 15 containing a postage-paid envelope for input.
The site is bounded by the 71 Freeway to the east, Butterfield Ranch to the north, and open space with minor oil operations to the south and west.
Access to the property is anticipated at two locations: the end of Shady View Drive and Via La CrestaEric Nelson, vice president of community development for Trumark Homes, said plans call for more than half of the site (70 acres) to be restored and preserved as open space.
The restoration will include the removal and relocation of oil storage facilities and above-ground oil transmission lines, some that date back nearly 70 years, he said.
The remaining 60 acres are planned with 159 detached homes with a density of 2.65 homes per acre, nearly half of what the current zoning allows, he said. The proposed one and two-story ranch-style homes will range from 2,320-square-feet to 3,822-square-feet.
The homes would be set back a minimum of 100 feet away from existing residences, he said.
Shady View
The community is proposed to be named “Shady View.”
“Shady View takes its cues from the surrounding environment,” Mr. Nelson said. “Instead of maximizing the amount of homes, we designed a plan that would fit in and complement the local community.”
He noted that the average surrounding density is approximately five units per acre.
Trumark Homes has built two housing developments in Chino Hills: Founders on Grand Avenue and Founders Drive and Bristol Chino Hills on Soquel Canyon Parkway at Pomona Rincon Road.
Trumark is also proposing an 823-residential development on 273 acres on the southeast corner of Chino Corona Road and Cucamonga Avenue in the Preserve in Chino called “Rancho Miramonte.”
Mr. Nelson said an environmental impact report and traffic study will be conducted for the proposed Shady View project.
He said he has already received several responses from his letter to the adjacent neighborhoods and will work with the city to schedule community meetings.
Mr. Nelson said he expects the draft environmental study to be available for public review in the summer with planning commission hearings anticipated in late 2020.
After receiving the letter, Butterfield resident Jennifer Keller posted a comment on a Chino Hills social media page that she was sad because she always loved the hills and remembered seeing the horses. Her post was followed by more than 40 comments, mostly expressing frustration, anger or sadness.
Mr. Nelson said he will walk the neighborhoods to introduce himself and is available for meetings in the evening, daytime and weekends.
He encourages neighbors of the proposed project to contact him at his cell phone at (949) 510-2070 or email him at enelson@trumarkco.com.
