Area residents should now be getting their sample ballots for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election. In addition, early voting begins Monday and mail ballots will be delivered to the post office Monday.
On the ballot
On Chino Valley ballots are candidates for president, Congressional District 35, State Assembly District 52 and Democratic Central Committee 52, which include Chino; Congressional District 39, State Senate District 29 and State Assembly District 55, which include Chino Hills; Chaffey College Governing Board Area 5 and Republican Central Committee District 4 which include both Chino and Chino Hills; and Superior Court judges.
The top two vote-getters, no matter their party, in the Congressional, State Senate and State Assembly elections will move on to the Nov. 3 consolidated election for the final vote.
Also on the ballot is Proposition 13, which authorizes $15 billion in state obligation bonds for construction and modernization of public education facilities. The measure would also allow the state to put new limits on fees collected by school districts from residential developers to defray the cost of building school facilities, according to the state legislative analyst’s office. School districts would be prohibited from assessing developer fees on multi-family residential developments, such as apartment complexes, located within a half-mile of a major transit stop, such as a light rail station. For all other multi-family residential developments, currently allowable developer fee levels would be reduced 20 percent and the limitations would be in place until Jan. 1, 2026.
Early voting
Voters do not have to wait for Election Day, or even wait to receive a ballot in the mail, to vote. Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, voters can obtain and cast a ballot at the Registrar of Voters office, 777 E. Rialto Ave., San Bernardino.
Early voting hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters may also cast their ballots at the Registrar of Voters office on Election Day, Tuesday, March 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Five additional early voting sites will open in Apple Valley, Joshua Tree, Lake Arrowhead, Ontario and Victorville beginning Tuesday, Feb 25.
Also on Monday, mail ballots for voters on the permanent mail ballot list will be delivered to the U.S. Postal Service.
Deliveries will continue as additional mail ballot requests are received up until Tuesday, Feb. 25.
To assist San Bernardino County voters, County Voter Information Guides were mailed Thursday, Jan. 23, and will continue to be mailed to all voters registered as of Feb. 18. The guides include a sample ballot, candidate statements, local measure information, and voting instructions.
Voters can also access the guide by visiting the Registrar of Voters website, www.SBCountyElections.com, and clicking on the Elections menu tab.
New voting process
The County’s purchase of a new voting system has caused one small change to the voting instructions; voters will fill in an oval to the left of the name of the candidate of their choice. In prior elections with the old voting system, votes were cast by drawing a line between two ends of an arrow located to the right of the candidate’s name.
For voters who prefer to cast a ballot in person on Election Day, the polling place check-in process will be more efficient, according to the Registrar. Poll workers will find voter names using the new Poll Pads, instead of searching through a paper roster.
Voters can find their assigned polling place on the back cover of their Voter Information Guide, by using the My Elections Gateway application on the Registrar of Voters website, or by calling 387-8300.
Key dates
Key election dates still to come, according to the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters office are:
Feb. 18 – Voter registration deadline
Feb. 25 – Deadline to apply to vote by mail
March 3 – Election
March 4 – Canvass of the election begins
April 1 – Deadline to complete the official canvass and certify results
