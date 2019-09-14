Residents can dispose of used needles, syringes and lancets at a Chino Valley Fire District collection from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Sept. 14) at its training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
“Disposing sharps in the garbage can injure family members, the public or your garbage collector and recycling workers,” said fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
Residents can also dispose of their sharps throughout the year from 9 to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 1430 Cucamonga Ave. Ontario and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2824 E. W St., San Bernardino.
Sharp containers can be purchased at local pharmacies.
Online sites also sell main-back containers for sharps, Mrs. DeGuevara said.
Those sites are GRP & Associates at (800) 207-0976 or sharpsdisposal.com; Stericycle at (888) 501-9296 or stericycle.com; and Medasend at (800) 200-3581 or medas end.com. For Chino Valley Fire District information, visit chinovalleyfire.org.
