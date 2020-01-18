County, state and federal offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Department of Motor Vehicle offices will be closed Saturday, Jan. 18 and Monday in observance of the holiday for the late civil rights leader.
There will be no mail delivery on Monday and banks will be closed that day.
Chino Valley schools and the school district office will also be closed Monday.
Chino Hills City Hall will be closed Monday, and for the first time, city of Chino employees will take the day off.
Chino Hills city staff is available "on-call" on holidays and weekends to respond to emergencies by calling 364-2860.
Trash pickup in both Chino and Chino Hills will not be delayed because of the holiday.
Libraries in Chino and Chino Hills will be closed Monday. Champion Newspapers and retail stores will be open Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.