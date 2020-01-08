Two cookie workshop fundraisers will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 and 8 at Chino Valley Fire District Station 62 in Chino Hills to benefit the Heart Safe and Bleed Safe programs.
Cost is $55 per class, and no experience is required.
February is recognized as American Heart Month.
The cookie workshops are recommended for anyone ages 10 and up, said Chino Valley Fire District firefighter-paramedic Ryan Pourhassanian, the Heart Safe and Bleed Safe director.
“All the proceeds will be donated to the Chino Valley Fire Foundation’s Heart Safe and Bleed Safe programs for the purchase of automated external defibrillators and trauma kits, which will then be donated to local establishments in the Chino Valley,” Mr. Pourhassanian said.
Cookies for a Cause will be conducted by Chino-based Cookies By Nite.
All materials and tools will be provided.
Residents can register for the cookie workshops at cookiesbynite.com.
Heart Safe, Bleed Safe fundraiser Jan. 22
The Heart Safe and Bleed Safe programs will also benefit from a fundraiser from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Cannataro’s Restaurant, 12345 Mountain Ave. Chino.
Items purchased from a special menu that night will provide 50 percent of the meal cost to the program, Mr. Pourhassanian said.
Items ordered off the regular menu will generate a 25 percent donation.
Information: chinofirefoundation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.