A 2-year-old girl was hospitalized Monday night after falling between 15 and 18 feet from a second-story window of her home in Chino Hills.
The unidentified girl was taken to Pomona Valley Medical Center where she is listed in stable condition.
Chino Valley Fire District paramedics rushed to a home at 7:17 p.m. in the 15800 block of Fetlock Lane, near Carriage Hills Drive, said Chino Valley Fire District spokeswoman Massiel Ladron DeGuevara.
“The girl was playing with other children when she climbed onto a sofa and fell out of the second-story window,” the spokeswoman said. “The screen popped off the window.”
Paramedics stabilized the girl at the scene before taking her to the hospital, Mrs. DeGuevara added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.