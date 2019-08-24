A pre-school inclusion program that began in the Chino Valley school district in 2013 has added a third school location this year.
The Preschool Readiness Educational Partnership program, called P.R.E.P., includes students with special needs and the general education population in the same classroom.
Chino Valley school district special education coordinator JuliAnn Lopez said the benefits of the integrated preschool is the level of support provided to all children in the program.
Psychologists, nurses, speech and language pathologists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, vision therapists, hearing specialists, instructional aides, program specialists and administrators all provide student services.
“Our program is very unique and comprehensive,” Ms. Lopez said. “It focuses on early intervention for all students and it is language-enriched.”
Ms. Lopez said children ages 3 to 5 who learn language, pre-academics and social-emotional skills through this type of program are better prepared to enter kindergarten.
Classes are held in two sessions at E.J. Marshall Elementary in Chino in the morning from 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. and in the afternoon from noon to 3 p.m.
In Chino Hills, classes are held at Glenmeade Elementary and, starting this year, will be at Chaparral Elementary. Both schools have morning sessions from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and in the afternoon from 12:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
A few spots remain open at Chaparral and at E.J. Marshall and a wait list is being taken for the program at Glenmeade Elementary, Ms. Lopez said.
Applications are being accepted for children ages 3 to 5.
General education students must be toilet trained.
A district team will assess special education students to determine if the program can support their needs.
Cost is $20 per day for general education students and free to students who qualify for placement through special education services.
Interest forms are on chino.k12.ca.us in the special education section or call 628-1201 ext. 1400.
