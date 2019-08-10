Applications are being accepted through Monday, Aug. 19 for the next installation of military banners to be hung on light poles at various locations throughout Chino.
The city recognizes those serving in the military through the Armed Forces Banner Program.
It is designed to honor Chino residents or their immediate family members who are currently serving on active duty in one of the branches of the United States military.
The street banners include the honoree’s name and branch of service.
The next banner installation will take place in early September.
The city began the program in 2007 and installed its first banners to coincide with Veterans Day that year.
Applications can be downloaded from the City’s website at cityofchino.org/residents/military. Applications can also be requested by emailing communityservices@cityofchino.org.
The city funds the banners, which cost $110 each. There is no cost to the applicant.
Applications are accepted on an ongoing basis throughout the year. Banner installations take place four times a year: January, May, September and November.
Information: visit cityofchino.org/residents/military, or call the Community Services Department at 334-3256.
