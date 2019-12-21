A 16-year-old male Chino Hills High student was taken to the hospital for a 72-hour mental evaluation after he jumped onto the southbound 71 Freeway Wednesday afternoon and stood in front of oncoming vehicles.
The student is not being identified because of his age.
Lt. Pat O’Brien of the Chino Hills Police Department said the student was upset because of some consequences he received at school after getting in trouble, scaled a fence near Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road, and landed on the southbound lanes of the 71 Freeway. He stood in front of oncoming vehicles with his hands raised above his head, Lt. O’Brien said.
A post on a Chino Hills Facebook page stated that drivers stopped in front of the teen and some of them got out to talk to the boy as they called 9-1-1. The post stated that the boy began to cry, and some men gathered around him, sat him down and consoled him until sheriff’s deputies arrived.
Lt. O’Brien said a 9-1-1 call on the incident was received at 3:05 p.m. and deputies were on scene five minutes later. An ambulance was called, and the boy’s mother arrived before he was taken to the hospital.
The teen suffered no injuries and there were no reports of any vehicle crashes on the freeway because of the incident, Lt. O’Brien said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.