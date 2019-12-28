Chino Hills Councilwoman Cynthia Moran and her mother Linda Tyer will be in the grandstand as guests with other donor families in this year’s Rose Parade in Pasadena.
Mrs. Moran’s brother, Matthew Kimo Householder, died at 33 in 2017 and his organs were donated to five recipients.
His floragraph, or “floral photograph” will be featured among others on the Donate Life float produced by OneLegacy organ and tissue recovery organization.
Mrs. Moran and her mother will participate in events three days prior to the parade at the Pasadena Hilton.
“Cynthia and I were amazed at the process of making these floragraphs out of natural materials that were baked to get the various shades of sepia tones needed,” said Ms. Tyer. “Families and OneLegacy staff and volunteers spent five to eight hours creating these depictions of floragraph honorees.”
Mrs. Moran and her mother placed the finishing touches on the floragraph.
Ms. Tyer said the effort was “incredibly heartwarming.”
Floragraphs consist of a photograph of the donor on canvas that is painted and decorated with seeds, flowers, and natural materials.
The theme for this year’s Donate Life float is “Rhythm of the Heart.”
Emotional stories about giving and receiving life-saving organs are shared every April at Chino Hills city council meetings where Donate Life Month is proclaimed.
Chino Hills residents who have participated include Matt Ogle who received two kidney transplants and Robert Ralston who waited for a liver for four years after a staph infection from hernia surgery. He received the liver from Tennessee in 2011.
Last year, Alexis Anderson, the Chino Hills High graduate who received a heart transplant, attended the council meeting with her father Todd Anderson.
