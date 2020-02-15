The Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission will discuss an update of the Parks Master Plan at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 in council chambers, a project three years in the making since workshops were first held in 2017.
Consistent with previous parks master plans, input has remained relatively consistent regarding desired facilities, according to community services director Jonathan Marshall’s staff report.
Once again, an aquatics facility and gymnasium remain the top two wants desired by the community, he stated in the report.
Other facilities ranking high are a splash pad and performing arts center.
“From staff’s perspective, information regarding events and programs was most interesting due to the changing demographics since the last Parks Master Plan update,” he stated.
The last update occurred in 2007.
Trips and tours, pickleball, and healthy cooking classes were tops on the list of desired programs.
Opportunities for future park and recreation facilities include the following sites, according to the report:
Butterfield Ranch Road site: approximately 20 acres of public open space land northwest of Butterfield Ranch Road and Hidden Canyon Lane could be improved as a future recreation facility, including a community center, gymnasium, aquatics center, sports fields, and sports courts.
Galstian Park site: two acres of land owned by the city and designated as a public park, northwest of Slate Drive and Highview Lane could be used for a neighborhood park. The acreage could be increased if the city acquires the adjacent four acres immediately adjacent to the site and designated as private open space.
Strickling Nature Park, northwest of Aspen Lane and Velour Drive, could be used for picnicking opportunities and a playground.
Woodview-Pipeline site: The 2.29-acre site southwest of Woodview Road and Pipeline Avenue, zoned as public open space, could be used for a neighborhood park and community building.
