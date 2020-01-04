A water main break closed two lanes of northbound Central Avenue Thursday night at Walnut Avenue, the Chino Police Department announced. The lanes were expected to reopen between 4 and 5 a.m. Friday, the department announced.
The water main break was reported around 5 p.m. in the northbound lanes at Walnut Avenue. The No. 2 and No.. 3 lanes were closed. Repair work began around 9 p.m. Thursday, police said.
