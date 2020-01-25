The mayors of Chino and Chino Hills will come together in prayer for the Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
The community is invited.
Chino Hills Mayor Art Bennett and Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa said they are excited to be part of an event that will focus on prayer for the community, families, schools and the nation.
Keynote speaker will be Dr. Kevin Mannoia, chaplain of Azusa Pacific University.
Event organizer Sylvia Nash of Chino Hills said an organizing committee has been working for months to make the event memorable and inspiring.
Pastor Mike Spradlin, senior pastor of Valley Christian Church in Chino and a committee member, said pastors from more than 50 churches in the area are expected to participate.
Ticket price is $25 and can be purchased through the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Sponsorship opportunities include premium for $5,000, gold for $1,000 and silver for $500.
Sponsors include Valley Vista Services, America’s Christian Credit Union, ReMax Top Producers, Legacy First Escrow, the Evinger family, Lillestrand Leadership Consulting, CrossPoint Church, Valley Christian Church and Daring Escape Designs.
Prayer breakfasts for mayors in the Chino Valley were hosted by the former Chino Ministerial Association on and off from the 1970s until about 1996.
To register: visit cvmayor sbreakfast.com/register or email cvmayorsbreakfast@gmail.com.
