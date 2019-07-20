Reported cases of Hepatitis A are on the increase in San Bernardino County, according to the county department of public health.
Between Jan. 1 and July 1, 15 Hepatitis A cases have been identified among county residents. During the same period in 2018, only two cases were reported.
Cases are predominately occurring among high-risk populations such as drug users and the homeless.
Hepatitis A is an acute viral infection that affects the liver. The virus typically spreads through the fecal-oral route and causes symptoms such as fatigue, poor appetite, fever and nausea. Hepatitis A can become a serious illness and individuals experiencing similar symptoms are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.
To prevent Hepatitis A infection, the following is recommended:
Receive two doses of Hepatitis A vaccine, if not previously vaccinated.
Do not have sex with an individual infected with the virus.
Do not share towels, toothbrush and eating utensils with other individuals.
Wash hands thoroughly with soap and warm water after using the bathroom, changing diapers and before preparing or eating food.
The majority of alcohol-based hand sanitizers are effective against bacteria, but not as effective in killing viruses such as Hepatitis A, according to county public health officials. Non-alcohol-based hand sanitizers can be effective against the virus. Proper hand washing with soap and water is strongly encouraged when possible.
Information: Communicable Disease Section, (800) 722-4794.
