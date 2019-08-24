The Bridge, the first church to be built in the Preserve community of south Chino, is expected to open its doors in December on Pine Avenue, between Rincon Meadows and Mill Creek Avenue.
Lead Pastor Mark Lohman said congregations from two other churches meet in the Preserve, but The Bridge is the first to have its own land and campus there.
Phase one of three phases is well underway.
The 22,000-square-foot building includes a worship center, rooms, offices, meeting spaces, a kitchen and a café in the back, behind the worship center. The backside will be two stories, Pastor Lohman said.
Specific work and a timeline for the second and third phases of the church campus have not yet been finalized, Pastor Lohman said.
The Bridge congregation began more than 18 years ago with 10 people gathering in a Corona home.
They hoped one day to become a multi-cultural church serving the south Chino area, according to their website.
Unable to obtain a property in the Preserve, in 2001 they began holding Sunday services at Ranch View Elementary in south Ontario, and eventually settled in commercial space on Roswell Avenue in Chino. Mother Church
In 2007, The Bridge’s “mother church” Chino Valley Reformed (later known as Oaks Community Church) on Oaks Avenue in Chino went through a transition in leadership. Oaks Community and The Bridge merged later that year, meeting on Oaks Avenue.
A few years later, The Bridge merged with Spanish congregation La Senda, now known as The Bridge En Espanol, offering Spanish services.
In 2012, Mission Pointe Church, a Lutheran congregation also looking to serve the Preserve area, joined The Bridge, allowing the acquisition of Mission Pointe’s property on Pine Avenue for the future church campus.
In 2016, The Bridge sold its property on Oaks Avenue and moved to its present location at Ontario Christian High, 931 W. Philadelphia St., Ontario.
With the sale of the Oaks property and donations and fundraising by The Bridge members for the last two years, the church was able to begin building the new facility.
Church members have been reaching out to the Preserve community in a variety of ways this year.
Included in their outreach events were a free Chino Air Show Party on May 4 at Founder’s Park in the Preserve that hosted 400 people for a barbecue, lawn games, bounce house, raffles and children’s games; and a Parent’s Night Out in late July at the Preserve Community Center, where members of The Bridge offered free non-religious childcare.
They have also distributed free cold drinks and flavored ice pops on hot days in the Preserve and held an eight-night series on life, spirituality and Jesus this spring.
They had an informational booth at the National Night Out held this month behind the Preserve Parkhouse recreation center.
The Bridge’s next outreach is a free Taco Tuesday on Sept. 24 for Preserve residents.
Details will be promoted in the Preserve community.
Information: The Bridge, 627-5500.
