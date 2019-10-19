Public hearings on a proposed childcare center, trucking facility, industrial buildings, a wireless telecommunications tower and a single-story home are on the agenda for the 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 Chino Planning Commission.
The meeting will be held in the council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
A 9,820-square-foot childcare center is proposed by VSP Architects for the Stater Bros. Plaza at 6921 Schaefer Ave.
LGS Engineering for Manifest Destiny Trucking Corporation hopes to construct a 2,117-square-foot office building and establish a trucking facility on 4.5 acres at 14085 Magnolia Ave.
CEG Construction plans to subdivide 2.53 acres into two parcels at the northwest corner of Central and Eucalyptus avenues and construct a 28,473-square-foot industrial building and a 20,847-square-foot industrial building.
AT&T Wireless plans to construct and operate a wireless telecommunications facility designed as a 72-foot-tall faux eucalyptus tree at 13980 Magnolia Ave., Chino (north of Edison Avenue).
The wireless tower would include 12 panel antennas and associated equipment within an enclosed shelter.
Greg Bonomo has requested approval of a variance to exceed the 25 percent maximum allowable lot coverage for an existing residential lot, to allow for the construction of a new single-story home and accessory structures with a total floor area of 6,623-square-feet.
The project would cover 35.22 percent of the lot at 6252 Joaquin St.
