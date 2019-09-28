Escapes

A photograph of suspect Eric Chavira, 24, of Chino, sitting in the Chino Hills Police Department after he was detained Wednesday afternoon, shows him wearing only black shorts. He escaped from an unsecured interview room and exited out the station's front lobby around 4:37 p.m. He remains at large.

 Chino Hills Police Department photo

A manhunt is underway for a shirtless and barefoot Chino man after he escaped from the Chino Hills Police Department headquarters Wednesday afternoon as he was being detained for suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property. 

Eric Chavira, 24, had not been found as of Champion press time Friday morning. 

"Mr. Chavira was placed in an unsecured interview room and ultimately exited through the front lobby," Capt. John Walker said. 

The suspect left on foot around 4:37 p.m. from  the station at 14077 Peyton Drive and was last seen walking toward the Payne Ranch community, a short distance north of the police station, police said.

“An extensive search of the area for the suspect was conducted and Mr. Chavira was not located,” Detective Kyle Glozer said.

He was only wearing black shorts while he was in custody, according to a photograph released on the Chino Hills Police Department’s social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.

Mr. Chavira is Hispanic, about 5-feet-10 and 200 pounds with multiple tattoos. Investigators do not believe he is armed.

Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police Department at 364-2000.

