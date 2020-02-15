A grand re-opening of the San Bernardino County Chino Branch Library will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 22 at 13180 Central Ave. (corner of D Street).
The event will showcase an interactive children’s area, new books and crafts. The first 100 guests will receive a free bag.
The re-opening comes after a nearly three-month closure in which the library’s interior is repainted, carpet and hard surface flooring replaced, and new furniture installed, including a new circulation desk. Fabric on book stack ends are being re-surfaced, a new children’s area wall mural installed, interior doors replaced, lighting upgraded, and accessibility improvements made.
During a tour of the library by the Chino Community Services Commission and members of the public in August, city staff members said a wooden carving of jungle animals in the children’s reading area would be replaced with murals of Chino Airport and farms.
The library staff has been working at other county branch locations during the renovation.
The county leases the building from the city of Chino.
Cost of the city/county joint project was not available at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.