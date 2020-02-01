Lewd acts in the stairwell, fighting, vandalism and loitering are a common occurrence in the darkened corners of the parking structure between The Shoppes at Chino Hills and the government center, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.
The city council on Jan. 14 approved an ordinance that will authorize the police to monitor and enforce unauthorized parking and non-parking activities in the structure.
The ordinance will restrict its usage and surrounding parking lots to vehicle-parking activities and related pedestrian activity only.
It will go into effect Feb. 28.
According to a Chino Hills report, city staff and the police have repeatedly observed misuse of the parking structure including crimes against persons or property and the congregation of unsupervised minors that impedes traffic and parking flow.
Other crimes include lewd conduct, physical altercations, underage drinking, littering, tobacco and marijuana use.
In addition, minors on skateboards, scooters and bicycles have found the five levels attractive for incline and wheelie riding. Junior high and high school-age students have used the facility to fight.
Wrongdoing
A recent trip up and down the parking structure by the Champion on a weekday morning revealed two vehicles parked side-by-side in a darkened corner on a top level that was empty except for their cars, a man cleaning out his car and throwing the trash onto the ground, a man walking aimlessly in circles while smoking a cigarette, a teenager on a bicycle and a teenager on a scooter.
Used condoms, marijuana smoking, graffiti, teenagers having sex in the elevator, people having sex in vehicles parked in the corners are some of the activities reported by a resident in a letter to the city council.
The resident asked for police enforcement and holding the offenders and their parents accountable.
The parking structure has 419 spaces and most of the higher levels are unused.
The roof level provides a scenic view of the city and an attractive riding area for bicyclists and skateboarders.
Lt. Patrick O’Brien said the new ordinance will allow police to cite violators using an administrative citation rather than sending them to court.
He said enforcing the law within the parking structure is not an issue but each time a juvenile is given a citation, their parents must also be cited and ultimately, they both end up in court.
“As you can imagine, this can be extremely time consuming for all involved and can be prevented by issuing an administrative citation,” he said. “Administrative citations are an efficient way to change behavior without creating a juvenile record.”
The penalty for unauthorized use of the structure will be $43 with a late fee of $83.
He said extra patrols will occur in the parking structure and deputies have been instructed to drive through the facility as they come on and off their shifts.
City manager Ben Montgomery said security cameras were installed in the parking structure in December 2018 and have been very useful in identifying perpetrators.
