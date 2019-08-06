Three men are being sought in the armed robbery of a man Saturday in the 3400 block of Grand Avenue in Chino Hills.
The unidentified victim was knocked out and his backpack was taken, said Chino Hills Police Detective Kyle Glozer.
“Three black males attacked the victim as he was walking out of a business,” the detective said.
He said the attack took place at 5:20 p.m. The suspects fled on foot.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
