Before the Washington Nationals host the first World Series game in Washington D.C. in 86 years, a former Nationals player with deep ties to Chino will return to the field Friday night.
Don Lugo High graduate Chad Cordero, who led the majors with 47 saves in 2005, will throw out the first pitch before Game 3 to his former catcher Brian Schneider. The Nationals are leading the World Series, 2-0, and need two more victories over the Houston Astros to win the franchise’s first championship title.
“To say I’m excited would be an understatement,” Cordero wrote on his Facebook page Thursday night. “I never thought I’d ever have a chance to be a part of a World Series but to have my old catcher there to catch me makes (it) more special.”
He added that the Nationals hold a special place in his heart, so getting an invitation to throw out the first pitch is emotional for him.
“I’m so excited to see the fans, old teammates and people who‘ve worked there. This is an extraordinary honor as they could have chosen anyone to do this and I’m so grateful for this opportunity,” Cordero said.
He said he’s known since Saturday that there was a possibility for him to throw out Friday’s first pitch, and it was hard to keep it a secret.
The 37-year-old right-handed pitcher graduated from Don Lugo in 2000 and played for Cal State Fullerton until 2003. That year, he was selected by the Montreal Expos-Washington Nationals franchise as the 20th overall pick in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
Between 2005 and 2007, Cordero recorded 113 saves for the Nationals and was selected as a National League All-Star in 2005, the season he had a league-best 47 saves and recorded a 1.82 earned-run average.
He last played in the major leagues in 2010 with the Seattle Mariners.
In 2019, Cordero was an assistant coach with the Don Lugo High varsity baseball team, which won its seventh consecutive Mt. Baldy League championship.
Friday’s World Series game will be aired live on Fox, starting at 5:07 p.m. local time.
