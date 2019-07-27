A soccer field at Ayala Park in Chino will take on a carnival-like atmosphere next weekend as the Chino Relay for Life raises funds for the American Cancer Society.
The 24-hour fundraiser will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 through 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 at the soccer field just south of the former golf driving range, off College Park Avenue, east of Central Ave. It will feature themed team booths selling items and opportunities for raffles, live entertainment, food, contests, field games, a Kid Zone, free events for cancer survivors and a nighttime ceremony to honor those who are fighting the disease and those who have lost their battle. Team members walk the track, relay style, throughout the event to emphasize that “cancer never sleeps.” Several of the relay laps feature themes, including beach, Disney and pajamas.
The Relay is free and open to the public. Team members pay a $10 registration fee to participate in contests and other team events.
Fifty-three teams comprised of 446 participants have registered so far for the Chino Relay, pledging to raise $199,000. As of Wednesday, they had raised $80,646 of their goal through fundraising events held since last fall.
A leadership committee of more than 10 volunteers, headed by chairman Josh Munch of Chino Hills has been working since February to coordinate the Chino Relay, which has drawn several thousand people each year since it began in 2003. The City of Chino also assists and has its own Relay team.
The event kicks off with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. and a victory lap for registered cancer survivors and their caregivers, who are treated to brunch in a fan-cooled tent afterward. The brunch and a free dinner at 5 p.m. will be provided by the Chino Kiwanis Club service group.
Registered survivors also receive a T-shirt, goodie bags, massages and dessert. Others attending the Relay may also receive a massage for $1 a minute, noon to 6 p.m. A free orange cream soda float will be provided to each registered survivor and one of their guests in the afternoon.
A free bingo game with prizes will be offered to survivors at 11 p.m. Other Relay participants and the public can play 10 games for $10.
Children can participate in activities throughout the day at the Kid Zone. Field games for all ages will also be held.
Contests for Relay teams will be held throughout the day, including an elaborate cardboard vehicle contest that highlights the American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program that partners volunteers with cancer survivors who need rides to treatments.
The Miss Relay contest, set in late afternoon, has male teammates dressing as women for a tongue-in-cheek beauty pageant. The contestant who raises the most money during the Miss Relay lap around the field wins the coveted title.
Food will be sold from a Carl’s Jr. Star Diner truck, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Relay site. A portion of the proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.
A luminaria ceremony honoring cancer survivors and those who have died of the disease will be held beginning at 9 a.m. Guests can purchase paper bags and decorate them at the Relay through 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. The bags, each filled with a tea light, will line the track. The Relay’s overhead lights will go off and team members and guests will walk the track behind a bagpiper as the names of the people on the bags are read over a loudspeaker.
A video featuring photos of cancer survivors and those who have died of the disease will be shown during the luminaria ceremony. The community is invited to email photos, the name of the person in the photo, and whether the submission is in honor or memory of that person to luminariaphotos2018@gmail.com by this weekend. The type of cancer may also be listed.
Raffle prize winners are traditionally announced around 8 p.m., although some teams will announce at a different time. Most winners do not have to be present during the announcements, but they do have to pick up the prizes before the Relay is finished.
A closing ceremony begins at approximately 8:30 a.m., followed by a final victory lap of all in attendance. Team awards are announced during that ceremony.
Advance registration for team members and cancer survivors is available on the Relay’s website relayforlife.org/chinoca (click on Get Involved, then Join a Relay).
Teams, individual participants, and cancer survivors can also register the day of the event at the registration booth, however cancer survivors who register then will not be guaranteed a goodie bag and T-shirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.