Chino police said a 74-year-old woman was struck and killed Wednesday night by a pickup truck while she was crossing Riverside Drive west of Sixth Street.
Angelina Henriquez, of Chino, died at the scene of the 8:30 p.m. collision, according to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office.
The woman was crossing Riverside Drive from the south side of the street to the north when she was struck by a westbound pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old Chino resident. The driver was not identified by police.
“The driver of the vehicle that struck the female immediately stopped and called 911,” said police spokeswoman Vivian Castro. “The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.”
Neither drugs or alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash, Mrs. Castro said.
Riverside Drive was closed for several hours to allow Chino police to investigate.
Anyone with information can call 334-3018 or email Officer Matthew Bloch mbloch@chinopd.org.
