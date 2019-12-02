With 100 percent chance of rain expected Wednesday and a low- to moderate chance of rain through the weekend, the Chino Valley Fire District said residents can fill up to 25 sandbags for free at five of its fire stations.
"Properly filled and placed sandbags can act as a barrier to divert moving water around buildings during flooding caused by heavy rainfall," according to a Chino Valley Fire District notice.
Residents should bring their own shovels to fill sandbags, the fire district added.
Sandbags will be available in Chino at Station 61, 5078 Schaefer Ave.; Station 63 at 7550 Kimball Ave.; and Station 67 at 5980 Riverside Drive.
In Chino Hills, sandbags will be available at Station 62 at 5551 Butterfield Ranch Road; and Station 64, 16231 Canon Lane (Carbon Canyon area).
Information: Chino Valley Fire District, 902-5260 or chinovalleyfire.org.
