A developer whose 11-home project in Carbon Canyon was approved eight years ago but never built, will ask the Chino Hills Planning Commission Tuesday for a second three-year extension.
The 7 p.m. meeting will be held in council chambers.
The developer previously asked for a three-year extension in 2016 that was granted by the Planning Commission.
According to a city staff report, the applicant has indicated that problems with staffing has hindered the project, and a joint venture with a more experienced firm is being pursued.
The project would subdivide 6.6 acres into 11 single-family lots for semi-custom homes, two open space lots, and one private street on the north side of Pinnacle Road, south of Carbon Canyon Road near the Carriage Hills development.
The subdivision, to be called The Enclave at Chino Hills, is owned by Everbright International, LLC.
During meetings in 2015 and 2016 when the landscape plan was being approved by the Planning Commission, residents of Carriage Hills were concerned that the removal of trees would ruin their views and the smaller lot sizes would impact their property values. Of the 365 trees on the property, 172 will be removed, including oaks and black walnut. The developer is required to plant 251 replacement trees.
In other action, the Planning Commission will hold a workshop to discuss an update to the city code on alcoholic beverage outlets that has not been updated since 1995.
