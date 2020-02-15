Penelope Abigail Cheamak, 6, a student of Sycamore Academy of Science and Cultural Arts Charter School in Chino Hills, wears a yellow dress in this photo taken Jan. 31 with her school principal Jeff Morabito, who is sporting a scarf of the same color. Yellow represents National School Choice Week (Jan. 26- Feb. 1) which was celebrated at Sycamore Academy in various student activities.
