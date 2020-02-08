Chino Valley Unified School District schools and offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 10 in observance of President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.
Heights Christian School in Chino Hills will be closed that day because of a teacher workshop. Daycare will be offered.
Other schools in the Chino Valley, including Allegiance STEAM Academy charter school in Chino, Sycamore Academy charter school in Chino Hills, St. Margaret Mary Catholic School in Chino, and Ontario Christian elementary, middle and high schools in Ontario will be open for class on Monday.
Federal, state, county and city offices will be open that day.
Trash service in Chino and Chino Hills will not be delayed.
Banks, grocery stores and other retail stores will also be open.
The offices of Champion Newspapers and Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will be open Monday.
