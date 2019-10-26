Sycamore Academy of Science and Cultural Arts in Chino Hills has been operating without internet or office telephones since the school opened Aug. 14 because of a disagreement with the Chino Valley school district over how the service is to be provided.
Sycamore officials have been asking the school board to resolve the matter since September.
Chino Valley district school board president James Na, speaking at the Oct. 17 meeting, asked Superintendent Norm Enfield to intervene, but as of Champion press time the charter school had not heard from the district, according to executive director Barbara Hale.
Sycamore parents and teachers have been telling the school board they are frustrated by the district’s lack of response to the school’s facility needs.
The district leases part of the property at 15650 Pipeline Ave. in Chino Hills, on the Alternative Education Center campus, to the charter school which serves grades transitional kindergarten through fifth.
Mrs. Hale said the school was required to provide its own internet service, but the district began installation without informing Sycamore.
Greg Stachura, assistant superintendent of facilities, said the district sent Mrs. Hale the technology network agreement July 1 and began the work in mid-July “in good faith.”
He said the district would charge the school $1,360 per month for a one-gigabit second circuit. That fee represents the district’s actual costs, he said.
Mrs. Hale said Sycamore’s board of directors rejected the technology agreement in August, upon her recommendation, because the fee was roughly $500 more per month than what it would have cost to receive the service directly from Spectrum Internet.
She said Spectrum Internet recommends that Sycamore use existing fiber optic cable in the district’s data center, but Mr. Stachura said the data center stores confidentialstudent and employee data that by law must be kept secure.
Mrs. Hale said the district’s concerns can be addressed by Spectrum Internet.
“I just think the district is being difficult at this point,” she said.
Phone lines
Sycamore has also been operating without office telephones because it wants internet-driven phones that can connect to its second school site in Wildomar, Mrs. Hale said.
Mr. Stachura said the district contracted with Frontier Communications for five phone lines for the school, but Sycamore staff turned a district crew away when they tried to install them.
Mr. Stachura said the district cancelled the agreement with Frontier.
Mrs. Hale said the phones were in the technology agreement that was not approved by the board in August.
“The district’s answer for phones is not efficient for serving students,” she said.
