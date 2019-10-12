The sound of coyotes and barking dogs caused Chino Hills resident Annie Smith to run out of her home at 6:30 a.m. Monday only to find two large raccoons peering down from a tree in the green space west of Village Oaks Apartments off Bayberry Drive. She said she was amazed at their large size and long claws. The raccoons waited for the dogs to stop barking, took a nap and descended an hour later.

