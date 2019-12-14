The Chino High 77th Cavalry Band and Pageantry ended a successful season on a high note at two events held Nov. 23.
The group won several awards and broke a score of 94 for the seventh year at the 66th annual Arcadia Festival of Bands in Arcadia.
At the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association (SCSBOA) Field Championships held later that day, percussion took third place and the band finished in the top six.
The field championship included 6A bands performing at Citrus College in Glendora.
Chino High won five field tournaments and received 27 sweepstakes awards during its competitive season this school year.
