When Helen Barak was born on Jan. 18, 1920, her parents couldn’t legally mark her birth with a glass of champagne as Prohibition had taken effect the day before.
One hundred years later, Mrs. Barak’s family and friends gathered in Chino Hills at her daughter Ann Vineyard’s home to celebrate the centenarian’s long life.
Mrs. Barak, a resident of Pacific Senior Living in the Butterfield Ranch area of Chino Hills, was born and grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the oldest of six children.
She has been a California resident for decades but has kept in touch with her many friends from all stages of her life.
She played the saxophone in a marching band and played the oboe and piano as well. She and her late husband Val loved to dance and attended many polka parties well into their eighties.
She also enjoys reading and keeps up with her friends and family with hand-written letters and handmade cards.
Among the 43 adults and eight children at the birthday party was a group of friends from the “old neighborhood” of 94th Street in Milwaukee, where she and her husband raised their four children, Ed Barak, Alan Barak, Margaret Coonan and Mrs. Vineyard.
All four children and seven of her eight grandchildren were at the birthday bash. Her younger sisters, Ruth and Dolores, both in their 90s, were also there.
Guests came from as far as Hawaii, Wisconsin, Cayucos and Palm Springs.
Mrs. Barak’s party was decorated with balloons, streamers and flowers in her favorite color of pink.
The partygoers enjoyed her favorite Italian foods, all made by her daughters and granddaughter Becky. Desserts included cake, ice cream, cannoli and Mrs. Barak’s “famous” peanut squares.
Asked about the biggest change she had seen in her 100 years, Mrs. Barak replied “Oh my, everything has changed.”
