The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health said there have been no cases of the novel (new) coronavirus reported in the county.
The department is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health to respond to recent reports about the virus, which has infected more than 31,000 people in more than 25 countries and caused more than 600 deaths, primarily in mainland China.
There have been 12 confirmed cases reported in the United States, six of those in California. No cases have been reported in San Bernardino County.
The virus is believed to have started in the city of Wuhan, China.
“There have been no confirmed coronavirus cases in San Bernardino County to date,” said Dr. Erin Gustafson, San Bernardino County Assistant Health Officer. “County Public Health continues to work closely with state and federal partners to gather as much information as possible about this virus and prepare to respond. At this time, we urge the public to remain calm, as the health risk to the general public in our county continues to remain low. California state and local health officials are actively engaged in ensuring our residents remain safe and healthy.”
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that circulate mostly among animals, including camels, cats and bats. Common symptoms in an infected human include a fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the public health department.
The county offers the following tips to help its residents stay healthy, particularly in light of the virus and flu season:
Wash hands with soap and water.
Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick to reduce the risk of infection with a number of different viruses.
Persons who become sick with symptoms like fever and cough should stay away from work, school and other people to avoid spreading illness.
To learn more about coronavirus, visit the Communicable Disease Section’s Emerging Diseases webpage at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/programs/cds/emerging-diseases or call 800-722-4794.
