The public tongue-lashing against Fire Chief Tim Shackelford by board member Winn Williams continued again Wednesday when he said the chief was a disgrace to the department and a disgrace to the community.
Mr. Williams, a retired Chino Valley Fire captain who has had a 17-year dispute with the district over his retirement date, berated the chief about the fire district's budget and his beliefs on how the chief handled the July 28 Star Fire in Chino Hills that burned 156 acres and a multi-million dollar house belonging to Chino dentist Arthur Forrest and his wife Toni. “My biggest concern is that we have an incompetent chief whose priorities are misaligned who is putting the public at risk,” Mr. Williams said. “The Forrest family lost their residence in the Star Fire. Not once when I was on duty did we lose a house during a grass fire.”
Mr. Williams said he has significant questions about the handling of the fire, but the chief is choosing to spend his time on a photocopy matter that occurred in December.
Mr. Williams said Chino Valley Fire District firefighters are inadequately trained for firefighting because he believes the district’s leadership is about paramedics first, and firefighting a distant second.
“Every day you remain as chief, your incompetent leadership puts the residents of the community at risk,” Mr. Williams said.
Board member Sarah Evinger-Ramos said she was disheartened when Mr. Williams made disparaging comments against the clerk of the board at last month's meeting and took issue with his comments Wednesday about the chief regarding the Star Fire.
“How dare you, how dare you,” she said. “I am so disgusted with what is going on here.” She apologized to Chief Shackelford for Mr. Williams' comments.
Board member Mike Kreeger praised Chief Shackelford for his work, stating he hoped he has thick skin regarding Mr. Williams.
Vice president Harvey Luth said Mr. Williams offered no facts or truth about the chief's handling of the Star Fire and it was appalling to suggest that the chief is incompetent and not concerned about public safety.
He said Mr. Williams has a personal vendetta against the district because of his retirement dispute and has attacked virtually everyone in the department.
Clerk matters
The photocopy matter occurred when Mr. Williams asked the clerk of the board to make copies for him related to his retirement dispute.
The clerk refused, advising Mr. Williams it was against board policy and state law to make copies for personal or political use.
Mr. Williams maintains the copies were for board use.
Councilman weighs in
Chino city councilman Marc Lucio, who is the city’s liaison to the fire board, said the city might have to step in if the board doesn’t stop its fighting.
He said the City of Chino’s fire services contract with the district provides a large chunk of the district’s income and he feels the city’s money is being wasted. “It’s the same thing over and over and I’m tired of hearing this,” Mr. Lucio said.
Third censure?
Board members voted 4-0, with Mr. Williams abstaining, to move forward with a third censure of Mr. Williams' because of his comments against the board clerk at the last meeting. He has been censured twice this year for alleged continued conduct against staff and for his conduct during board meetings.
Adoption of the censure will likely appear on the Wednesday, Oct. 9 agenda.
Board president John DeMonaco said Mr. Williams continues to defy board policies and make a mockery of the fire district. “You want to make it all about you,” Mr. DeMonaco said.
