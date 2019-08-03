Approximately 70 residents met Wednesday night to find out about a new Neighborhood Watch program forming in Los Serranos. By the end of the meeting, five distinct groups were formed.
Capt. John Walker said he was impressed at the number of people who showed up to the Los Serranos Golf Course and told the audience it had been eight years since the last Watch group was formed in Los Serranos.
He said there are 15 active groups in Chino Hills.
Engagement is key
Crime prevention specialist Dulce Stone said the key to keeping groups active is communication with neighbors and engagement with law enforcement.
“Without your engagement, it won’t exist,” she said. “It will fall off like it has in the past.”
Specialist Stone said the block captains and co-captains are to communicate neighborhood concerns directly to her, and she will get the word to the law enforcement officers that make up the multiple enforcement team.
“I will give you tools and all the information you need to reduce and deter crime in your neighborhood, but I expect you to do your part,” Specialist Dulce said. “If you don’t take it seriously, this will be your last meeting.”
She said she uses the Nextdoor social network platform and other social media forums to disperse information including Twitter and Facebook.
Several residents said they were concerned with dispatchers who appear to be unhelpful, untrained and not aware of the streets in Chino Hills.
Lt. Patrick O’Brien said calls made from cell phones will go to the California Highway Patrol first where location information will be requested, versus calls made from landlines that go directly to the Dispatch Center.
Five groups
The audience divided into five Neighborhood Watch groups: the Glenmeade area in the vicinity of Rolling Ridge Drive, Valle Vista Avenue, and Bayberry Drive; the Torrey Pines and Pinehurst neighborhoods; the Hunters Hill neighborhood; Los Serranos Boulevard, Molino Avenue and surrounding streets; and another on various streets in Los Serranos.
A casual survey of the five groups revealed the top concerns as burglaries, mailbox theft, transients and drugs.
Resident Ron Madrid, who coordinated the meeting, said he was pleased with the turnout and offered raffle prizes as a way to thank residents.
Specialist Dulce collected the sign-in sheets from each group after the meeting. She will contact the captains and co-captains of each group as the next step.
Those who are interested in forming a Neighborhood Watch group may call Ms. Stone, 364-2000, ext. 2038 or email dstone@sbcsd.org.
