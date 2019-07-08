A man shot by a Chino police officer on July 3 during the serving of a search warrant on a drug-related investigation remains in critical condition at a local hospital, city officials announced this afternoon.
The unidentified man is 49-years-old from Fontana.
His name is being withheld until family members could be notified, said City of Chino spokeswoman Vivian Castro.
A second person inside the home at the time of the shooting, Ai Yue Cai, 53, of Fontana, was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana and grand theft of electricity, the spokeswoman added.
Chino Police's Special Enforcement Team went to the home in the 6800 block of Rockrose Street, located in the northeast area of the city near the Ontario border, at 3:50 p.m. to serve the search warrant.
"As officers made entry into the residence and began the process of clearing it, a suspect was discovered and an officer-involved shooting occurred," Mrs. Castro said.
No weapon was found inside the home, she added, and no one else suffered any injuries.
A second search warrant was served on the suspect's home in Fontana where officers found 16.5 pounds of processed marijuana, 1,500 marijuana plants and $35,000 in cash.
There was also evidence of identity theft at the Chino and Fontana houses, Mrs. Castro said.
The officer involved in the shooting has not been identified, but has been placed on administrative leave.
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department will handle the investigation and will submit its findings to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's office.
"We take all officer involved shootings very seriously and are fully cooperating with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department as they investigate this incident," said Chino Police Chief Karen Comstrock, who is retiring July 25. "In addition, we are conducting our own administrative review to ensure that our policies and procedures have been followed."
Anyone with information is asked to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Investigations Unit at (909) 387-3589
