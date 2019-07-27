Praise Chapel Chino Valley plans to give away more than 200 new backpacks filled with school supplies, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (July 27) at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave, Chino.
The backpacks will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. There will also be free food, raffle opportunities, and giveaways of gently used clothing.
Children must be of elementary, junior high or high school age and present at the distribution. Only one backpack per child will be given.
