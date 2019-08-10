An overview of the 156-acre Star Fire that erupted in Chino Hills nearly two weeks ago and an alleged battery by one fire board member against another will be among the items discussed Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the Chino Valley Fire District board of directors meeting.
The public meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at fire district headquarters 14011 City Center Drive.
The meeting will also be videotaped and posted later on the fire district’s website, cvifd.org.
Fire district officials will give an overview of the Star Fire that broke out at 1:17 p.m. July 28 on a hillside north of Chino Hills Parkway near Falling Star Lane.
One multi-million dollar house at 2035 Miramonte Court was heavily damaged.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a large bird that caught fire after striking power lines and falling into the dry grass, fire officials said.
Board members will also discuss an alleged July 10 battery on board president John DeMonaco by board member Winn Williams. Mr. Williams put his hand on Mr. DeMonaco’s shoulder after a board meeting, prompting Mr. DeMonaco to blurt out “don’t touch me, don’t touch me. If you touch me again, it’s assault.”
Mr. Williams has been censured by the board twice this year for his alleged behavior toward board members, district staff and fire chief Tim Shackelford.
The board will also discuss adding a liaison to the Inland Empire Utilities Agency at the meeting.
