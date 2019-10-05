Three days after a 24-year-old Chino man escaped from the Chino Hills Police Department after being detained for suspicion of burglary, Chino police found him Sept. 28 hiding in a bush on Edison Avenue.
The suspect, Eric Adrian Chavira, was discovered after an extensive search following a short police pursuit.
He is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center, facing charges of felony evading, resisting or delaying an officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and a probation violation, according to jail records.
Chino police officers saw a 2016 Subaru Impreza that had been reported stolen from Pomona at 10:48 a.m. near Euclid and Hellman avenues, said Lt. Ryan Croley.
“The vehicle failed to yield to police lights and sirens and a vehicle pursuit was initiated,” the lieutenant said. The driver parked the car near Euclid and Edison avenues and ran.
An unidentified passenger was detained without incident as officers surrounded the area to look for the driver.
At 1:28 p.m., the suspect was found hiding in a bush in the 6800 block of Edison Avenue. He was taken into custody, Lt. Croley said.
Mr. Chavira escaped the Chino Hills Police Department at 14077 Peyton Drive around 4:37 p.m. Sept. 25 as he was being detained as a suspect in a Sept. 2 or 3 burglary of Chino Hills High School, located at 16150 Pomona Rincon Road, said Chino Hills Police Capt. John Walker.
Chino Hills police took Mr. Chavira into custody from inside a car in the 13100 block of 11th Street in Chino. “Property was seen inside that vehicle that matched the description of the burglary that we were investigating at the school,” Capt. Walker said.
Mr. Chavira was taken to the Chino Hills Police Department and into an unsecured interview room.
After his initial interview, Mr. Chavira was able to slip out and walk out the door of the front lobby of the station, Capt. Walker said.
The captain said the suspect was unattended and a disciplinary process is underway regarding the escape.
Police believed Mr. Chavira, who was shirtless and barefoot and only wearing black shorts, was last seen walking towards the Payne Ranch community, located just north from the Chino Hills Police Department.
An extensive search of the area was conducted, and the suspect was not found.
Chino Hills police posted a photo of the suspect on its social media accounts that night asking for information on his whereabouts.
Mr. Chavira pleaded not guilty Thursday in a West Valley Superior Courtroom Thursday and is scheduled to appear at a pre-preliminary hearing on Thursday, Oct. 10.
