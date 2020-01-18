Two unrelated traffic accidents 10 hours apart on both ends of the Carriage Hills neighborhood in Carbon Canyon caused a 17-hour power outage in Carriage Hills and no Internet access for Frontier Communication customers for almost three days.
Residents reported that several streetlights on Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills and the caution amber lights in the switchbacks were still not working as of Thursday night.
At approximately 12:10 a.m. last Saturday, Jan. 11, a single-vehicle traffic collision into an Edison pole at Carriage Hills Lane and Carbon Canyon Road knocked out electricity in the canyon area.
The traffic pole was severed and fell to the ground, with live wires lying in the roadway, said Lt. Patrick O’Brien of the Chino Hills Police Station.
Residents reported seeing flashes of light when the pole was hit.
Deputies closed lanes of traffic in both directions and diverted traffic from Old Carbon Canyon Road to Carriage Hills Lane, Lt. O’Brien said.
The driver and passenger were injured and transported to Pomona Valley Medical Center in Pomona, he said.
Investigators determined alcohol was not a factor.
Edison crews arrived at 5 a.m. and restored power at approximately 5 p.m., the lieutenant said.
Internet down
Ten hours later, at approximately 10:30 a.m., a Republic Services trash truck driver on his way to dispose of trash at an Anaheim facility pulled over to the right side of the road to allow traffic to pass at the top of the switchbacks and came in contact with a low-hanging section of cable, said officials.
Frontier spokesperson Javier Mendoza said that based on a police report and his own information, high-profile (tall) trash trucks regularly pull to the side of the highway, and one of them pulled down the cable.
Carriage Hills residents said Frontier did not respond until Monday despite numerous calls, but Mr. Mendoza said they may have been calling the regular customer service line.
Mr. Mendoza said Frontier has a dedicated phone number for infrastructure damage which is given to safety agencies, utilities and municipalities. He said Frontier responded as “soon as we were notified.”
The work was completed by 7 a.m. Tuesday, he said.
Frontier crews arriving Monday morning also said they were notified that morning.
Eric Simonsen of Carriage Hills said having no power for 17 hours and no Internet or telephone for three days was the worst he has experienced in the 22 years he has lived in the neighborhood.
Mr. Simonsen said the Edison pole on Carriage Hills Lane has been hit at least a dozen times over the past 22 years because it is on a curve close to the edge of Carbon Canyon Road and is an inviting target for “less-skilled” drivers.
“That pole is responsible for power to hundreds of homes, not just Carriage Hills,” he said.
Mr. Simonsen suggested a barrier be installed around the pole to cushion the impact, like the freeway barriers filled with liquid.
Slow down
Dustin Haug, a Sleepy Hollow resident and Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council member, said Sleepy Hollow residents lost power several times and some lost Internet all day.
“This isn’t the first time an accident has shut down power to the local residents,” Mr. Haug said. “There have been multiple accidents at Carbon Canyon Road and the southern end of Rosemary Lane where vehicles have taken out the telephone poles and have removed power to the local residents.”
Mr. Haug said the situation makes residents feel helpless.
He said Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council members are urging commuters to slow down.
“Consistent speeding and reckless driving are the biggest concerns and probably the cause of most accidents in the canyon,” Mr. Haug said. “Canyon residents who pull out onto the road from any of the side streets are risking their lives.”
He pointed out that the “Hollow Man,” a life-size skeleton figure seated at a bench near Rosemary Lane, is now wearing an orange safety vest, holding an orange cone and a “slow” sign to remind commuters to slow down.
Lt. O’Brien said there were approximately 60 traffic collisions on the Chino Hills side of Carbon Canyon Road in 2019. He said the number is an estimate only. Police reported approximately 50 collisions in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.