Despite protests from residents of a nearby housing development about possible air quality issues and increased traffic, a multi-building business center totaling 1.3-million-square-feet and located south of Chino Airport was unanimously approved by the Chino Planning Commission Oct. 7.
Commissioners Steve Lewis and Jody Moore were absent.
As proposed by Richland Communities, the Altitude Business Center would be located along Kimball Avenue and on both sides of the future Mayhew Avenue, south to Bickmore Avenue.
The center will have an aviation theme including an entry that resembles a control tower and curved metal canopies attached to angled walls to give the impression of aircraft wings. It will include nine light-industrial buildings of 20,500 to 200,000 square feet each, 11 buildings of 5,000 to 13,000 square feet each for entrepreneurs, and a 3.7-acre self-storage building.
Several residents from the nearby Preserve residential development protested the business center, citing concerns about how it will increase traffic, resulting in increased vehicle emissions. One of those residents presented a document representing 30 Preserve households that are against the project. Another resident told the commissioners that refrigerated trucks will increase harmful particulate matters. She asked why an updated California Air Resources Board study on emissions was not used in the environmental impact report. David Ornelas, the consultant who prepared the report, said the updated study was received while the EIR was underway. He said air quality models were re-run with the new study information, but the particulate matters were still below the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s threshold.
A representative for Richland said the environmental impacts of the business center were “significantly below” what they would be if another type of project, such as housing, was placed there. He agreed to the commission’s request to place a block wall near the center’s truck arrival area instead of a fence to help minimize some of the impact of emissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.