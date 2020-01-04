The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Bridge Replacement Project on the 60 Freeway continues this month.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, eastbound lanes #3 and #4 will be closed from S. Reservoir Street to Ramona Avenue from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly.
Demolition of the Pipeline Avenue bridge over the freeway will continue 11:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 to 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, with a full directional closure of the eastbound 60 Freeway from S. Reservoir Street to Ramona Avenue. The eastbound S. Reservoir Street on-ramp and the eastbound Ramona Avenue off-ramp will be closed. Westbound lanes #1 and #2 will also be closed during demolition.
To stay on top of roadwork in the Inland Empire go to https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-8 and sign up for commuter alerts. Caltrans District 8 may also be followed on its Facebook and Twitter accounts. Live traffic conditions may be viewed using QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ and a Caltrans District 8 planned lane closures link at https://lcswebreports.dot.ca.gov/searchdistricts?district=8.
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e. Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, contact Kimberly Cherry at 383-6290 or TTY 711 by Friday, Jan. 10.
